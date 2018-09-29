BMW shows off its Live Cockpit and 7.0 OS coming to new cars

BMW will launch the X5, 8 Series, Z4, and 3 Series later this year, alongside a new BMW Live Cockpit with BMW Operating System 7.0.

First up, the company's latest models will feature a fully-digital display and control concept that can receive over-the-air updates. The infotainment area comes with a 10.25-inch high-definition touchscreen, and the instrument cluster has a 12.3-inch display. And the new system powering this all can be operated via the classic iDrive controller, touch or gesture controls, and advanced voice control features.

For the first time, drivers and passengers can use the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant with the prompt “Hey BMW”. You'll get your content presented and "adapted according to context, and seamless integration of new functions and services", according to BMW. As for the new vehicles' infotainment menu, it's been redesigned and has a new structure, complete with vertical lists and new quick access toolbar.

The new digital instrument cluster can even display 2D and 3D graphics with animations. The new BMW Live Cockpit will also let you personalise the content displayed in the dash and HUD. Then, when it comes to the new over-the-air updates, the BMW Operating System 7.0 will let you do remote updates via your smartphone, allowing you to skip the dealer in order to upgrade your infotainment system.

The BMW Connected app will let you know when an update is available, and the download happens in the app over Wi-Fi. When the phone is connected to the vehicle, the installation will transfer data. The update can also be performed with vehicle’s built-in SIM card.