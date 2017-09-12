BMW commits to electric car production, introduces i Vision Dynamics concept coupe

BMW has unveiled a new concept car to join its i-Series of electric vehicles at the Frankfurt auto show, while also committing to electric car production. The i Vision Dynamics coupe is just a concept for now, but BMW insists it will go on sale.

The i Vision Dynamics, or the i5 as it should be known when it goes on sale, is a much more family-orientated car than the i8, and larger than the i3. It's capable of a top speed in excess of 120 miles per hour, can reach 60 mph in under four seconds, and has a driving range of up to 372 miles.

BMW says the i5 will be in showrooms from 2021, but whether it will resemble the design shown in Frankfurt remains to be seen. It sports a large kidney grille at the front, 22-inch wheels and hockey stick-shaped headlights. It's a futuristic design for sure.

1/5 BMW

The i Vision Dynamics is quite a bit bigger than the 3-series, measuring 167mm longer, 122mm wider, but sits 42mm lower.

BMW Chairman Harald Kruger said: “With the BMW i Vision Dynamics we are showcasing how we envisage future electric mobility between the i3 and i8: a dynamic and progressive, four-door gran coupee,” "We are electrifying the heart of the BMW brand."