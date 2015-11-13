  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Cars
    3. >
  3. Car news
    4. >
  4. BMW car news

11 mind-blowing tech wonders in the new BMW 7 series

|
1/12 Pocket-lint
Future electric cars: The battery-powered cars that will be on the roads within the next 5 years
Future electric cars: The battery-powered cars that will be on the roads within the next 5 years

The BMW 7 Series for 2015 is full of tech, it's like a scientist's test lab on wheels. Only these gadgets are all fully developed to blow your mind.

From gesture controls to remote control parking brilliance, it's tough to compare this car to any other out there as it has plenty of world firsts.

At a time when car operating systems are as important as power delivery to motor geeks, cars like this are leading the charge.

Gadgets in this level of car will filter down into more affordable cars in the near future. So what can we look forward to? 

Check out the gallery to see the 11 mind-blowing tech wonders of the BMW 7 Series.

PopularIn Cars
Future electric cars could store energy in their body work
UK Government puts a pin in the hybrid car bubble, cancelling the plug-in car grant
Nissan just fixed the Qashqai's biggest problem
DS 3 Crossback E-Tense in pictures: Taking French flair electric
Self-driving Range Rover successfully travels around UK roads
Kia Sportage 48V Mild-Hybrid review: More volts, less carbon
Comments