11 mind-blowing tech wonders in the new BMW 7 series

The BMW 7 Series for 2015 is full of tech, it's like a scientist's test lab on wheels. Only these gadgets are all fully developed to blow your mind.

From gesture controls to remote control parking brilliance, it's tough to compare this car to any other out there as it has plenty of world firsts.

At a time when car operating systems are as important as power delivery to motor geeks, cars like this are leading the charge.

Gadgets in this level of car will filter down into more affordable cars in the near future. So what can we look forward to?

Check out the gallery to see the 11 mind-blowing tech wonders of the BMW 7 Series.