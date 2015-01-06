BMW touchscreen display key fob for i8 is finally a reality you can own

The BMW touchscreen display key fob leaked way back in December 2013, thought to be for the BMW i8. The i8 came and there was no fob, on the standard edition, and just as we started to lose hope the device has been unveiled at CES 2015.

The revolutionary key fob will be the first to feature a full 2.2-inch LCD touchscreen. Information available at a glance on the fob includes fuel level, door and window status, weather, service information and more. The various screen menus are available by swiping thanks to the touchscreen interface.

The key fob will also act as a wireless identification device allowing the car to automatically unlocked and even started-up, should that be an option on the model. Perhaps this will extend to other models after it's initially released on the BMW i8.

The key fob features a lithium-ion battery which will recharge wirelessly in the car when placed in it's charging tray just in front of the gear lever. It can also be charged via micro-USB should you want to top it up elsewhere. BMW says it will last for up to 3-months on a charge.

A display key fob with display was already available as a one off for the i8 Concours d'Elegace Edition 2014. This new premium key fob will be available as an option for the BMW i8 from autumn this year.

