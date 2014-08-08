  BMW adds JustPark app to plan parking from the dashboard

BMW has announced that its cars will now have the JustPark app built-in, meaning the whole parking process can be handled from the dash.

Mini will be the first car to feature JustPark with plans to roll the app out across the BMW range later this year.

JustPark is an app, and website, that allows people to pre-book parking for their planned destination. At a gig, for example, Mini drivers will be able to plan the journey in their satnav, and at the same dashboard menu book parking to be guided directly to their space.

There are over 100,000 parking spaces registered with the app in the UK. From car parks and hotels to pubs and even domestic driveways – it can all be booked.

JustPark founder, Anthony Eskinazi, said, "In 2014, no driver should have to experience the stress and uncertainty of circling the streets for that elusive parking space. JustPark gives drivers the convenience of finding and reserving an affordable parking space in moments. Just as we use apps to order taxis and takeaways, parking is finally being brought out of the dark ages."

JustPark started out as ParkatmyHouse allowing peer to peer parking, a bit like Airbnb but for spaces. It's grown and attracted more than half a million users.

Chris Brownridge, Director for MINI UK, commented: "Mini Connected is all about helping owners to interact with the outside world whilst on the move. Not only does our in-car system allow people to talk, listen and engage in a convenient way, but now it also helps them to find a place to park."

