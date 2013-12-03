  BMW and Mini owners get Amazon Cloud Player access in-car

Amazon has announced a partnership with the BMW group that brings Amazon Cloud Player for iOS access to BMW and Mini cars.

Customers with iPhones or iPod touch devices will now be able to link their Amazon Cloud Player for iOS applications to BMW Apps and Mini Connected-equipped vehicles from model year 2011 forward. Each vehicle's dashboard controller and screen will display music playlists stored in Amazon Cloud Player.

In addition, users will be able to stream music in high quality - up to 256kbps - and use their music stored in the cloud rather than locally on a device. That means they will need a decent data plan, but they could access enormous libraries of files this way.

"We embrace in-car entertainment as an extension of our customers' listening experiences. We want our customers to be able to enjoy their entire music library wherever they are - that includes being able to conveniently listen and control their music while driving," said Steve Boom, vice-president of Digital Music for Amazon.

"This integration with BMW further solidifies our commitment to providing our customers with music listening choices that fit their on-the-go lifestyles."

Amazon previously announced a similar deal that adds integration with its Cloud Player in Ford SYNC Applink-enabled vehicles.