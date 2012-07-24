BMW i3 and i8 concept cars race into Olympic Park

Like futuristic concept cars? Going to the London 2012 Olympics this year? Then you are in luck, BMW will be showing off its i range of concept cars, the BMW i8 and the BMW i3 to all those who visit the BMW Pavilion in the Olympic Park in east London while the Games are on.

The BMW Pavilion, which will be free to enter once you're in the park, is found near the Aquatics Centre where Tom Daley et all will be doing their stuff. Visitors will be able to see the new electric vehicles up close alongside the new London-inspired Mini Rocketman Concept and the company's BMW E-Scooter motorbike.

The BMW i3 Concept - dubbed the Megacity Vehicle during the development stage - is a four-seat fully electric car that is expected to launch in 2013 and offers a futuristic, green and silent driving experience.

BMW tells Pocket-lint that there won't be a hybrid version of the new car, like the Toyota Prius for example, but owners will instead be able to get an optional range extender that, while taking petrol, makes sure the battery remains charged rather than merely powering the engine.

That means there is no drive shaft, no engine noise, and a much cleaner, more environmentally friendly car.

If you come away wanting one, but expecting the design to change radically when it eventually does hit the showroom, you shouldn't. BMW has told Pocket-lint that the car will retain about 85 per cent of the current design when it drives on to the road.

Some things will certainly change, of course, like the glass doors because of road safety requirements, but other things will remain the same, such as the spacious cockpit.

That means a very airy interior that is sure to make you feel you are riding in the future.

But the i3 isn't the only car in the i series on show. BMW is letting you ogle over the i8 as well. For those who haven't been following the latest BMW concept news, the BMW i8 is the company's electric supercar due out shortly after the BMW i3 - hopefully that means late 2013 or early 2014.

It will feature specs to impress any car fanatic, and will certainly not be for tootling around the city to get your groceries. No word on pricing for either.

Also at the BMW Pavilion, which the architects have covered in water for some reason, are a kitted-out Rocketman Mini Concept, a chance to learn about BMWs involvement in the Games, and the opportunity to take a much closer look at the BMW 6 Series Coupe, the new Mini Coupe soft-top, and a couple of other bits and pieces at the same time.

The BMW Pavilion is free to look around, although you will need a ticket to enter the Olympic Park.