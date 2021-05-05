(Pocket-lint) - Bentley will reportedly bring its first all-electric car to market in 2025.

It is predicted to be an SUV and be based on the same VW Group Artemis platform spearheaded by Audi.

"With Artemis we're right in there at the beginning, helping define it. We're not leading it, but we're going to be a beneficiary of it," said Bentley CEO Adrian Hallmark to Car Magazine.

"Looking forward to electrification, we're going to have closer synergies with Audi."

Bentley first introduced a plug-in hybrid version of the Bentayga SUV in 2019. It's not known yet whether the new model will also be part of the Bentayga line or something else entirely.

It might be a few years yet before we find out.

"2025 is the right time for us," added Hallmark.

"Battery-electric vehicles are right for Bentley; quiet, effortless, high torque, refined performance."

It is likely we'll see further plug-in hybrids before the first all-electric car is unveiled by the brand. Car Magazine suggests that should include a Flying Spur Hybrid later this year, with a Continental GT Hybrid model to follow.

We'll keep you up to date on Bentley's electric car plans as and when we find out more. In the meantime, check out our guide to future electric cars.

Writing by Rik Henderson.