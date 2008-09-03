Pioneer decks out Audi A4

So you invite a few journalists over to your offices to unveil your latest home cinema goodies and what do you do whilst waiting? You roll out a decked out custom Audi A4 S line Cabriolet.

Apparently the custom paint job was all airbrushed by hand, so we grabbed a few shots to show off their efforts. Besides the huge array of speakers, it is also decked out with six LCD screen and an Xbox 360.

A Pioneer spokesperson pointed out that Pioneer car systems were available as an option at a number of dealers...

No sign of Tim Westwood though...