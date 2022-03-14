Audi is first car manufacturer to embrace Holoride VR

(Pocket-lint) - Audi has announced that it's committing to adding Holoride VR functionality to a swathe of its cars in the next year or so, with the first getting compatibility in June 2022.

The VR system lets you watch movies or play games in the back of a moving car, with the vehicle's movement data playing into the virtual world you inhabit to make sure it looks and feels right.

At this stage the key to compatibility appears to be whether the vehicle has Audi's latest infotainment system, the MIB 3 - this should mean that all of the A4, A5, A6, A7, A8, Q5, Q7, Q8, and Audi e-tron are able to use Holoride.

However, from the sounds of it it'll at first only be coming to cars that come out of the factory with the required software added, and there's no suggestion so far that you'll be able to retrospectively add it to your car via a software update.

Of course, you'll also need a headset, which will presumably carry an extra cost, and we'd imagine you might start getting the option to add Holoride to your car as you're speccing it out before purchase.

It's an interesting twist on in-car entertainment, that's for sure, and while we were fairly impressed by the experience when we tried it at MWC 2022, we're still a little stumped as to why you'd spend extra money on it rather than just using your phone or a tablet to watch content.

Given that Holoride actually spun out of Audi in the first place, it's not a huge surprise to see it become the first manufacturer to really jump aboard, so we'll have to see if other major names follow suit at some point.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.