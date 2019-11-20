Audi has pulled the covers off its second electric model, the Audi e-tron Sportback. The Sportback had been teased since the unveiling of the original Audi e-tron model, with the Sportback having that characteristic sloping rear roofline.

The overall result is like a sporty version of the e-tron that launched in 2018, a coupe on stilts sitting in that space occupied by models like the BMW X4 or the Mercedes GLC Coupe - except this time it's fully electric.

Audi says that the improved aerodynamics contribute 10km (6.2 miles) range to the Sportback over the SUV styling of the e-tron, with a given figure of 446km (277 miles) for the Sportback 55 model. In that sense, the Audi e-tron Sportback doesn't have huge range compared to some of the recent electric car launches we've seen which will give you real world range of over 300 miles.

Much of that comes down to the size and weight of the Audi e-tron Sportback, with Audi wanting to deliver a car that drives and feels like other Audis, uncompromising in luxury. In that sense you get sporty performance, with all-wheel drive, and a 6.6 second time to get to 62mph, although in sport mode that time drops to 5.7 seconds. The top speed is limited to just under 125mph.

That power comes from a 95kWh battery pack, with support for 150kW charging rates that will get you back up to 80 per cent charge in under 30 minutes.

There will be a second variant of the Sportback - badged 50 - that has a slightly lower battery capacity, but will be cheaper to buy, accepting a drop in the range to a cited 215 miles.

While the Audi e-tron Sportback isn't going to win prizes for its range, it's likely to be the quality and tranquility of the interior and the ride quality that you'll be attracted to. There will be 615 litres of baggage space, Audi's MMI Touch with two digital displays inside, the Virtual Cockpit as standard and options to make the Sportback to everything you want it to.

The Audi e-tron Sportback will be available for order in November 2019, for delivery in spring 2020. In Europe the base model will be priced from €71,350.