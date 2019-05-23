Audi electrifies the Q5 SUV with new plug-in hybrid model

Audi's first dalliance with electrification saw the A3 and Q7 e-tron hitting the streets, before Audi transformed the e-tron name and used it for its pure electric cars. But there was always the intention to return to hybrids, with the Q5 being one of the first models to benefit from offering a plug-in hybrid configuration.

Now called the Audi Q5 55 TSFI e quattro, the name is a bit of a mouthful, but we'll break it down: Audi Q5 is the model, the 55 part refers to the power level it offers, the TSFI denotes it's petrol, the e tells you it’s a plug-in hybrid and quattro reminds you it's four-wheel drive.

The technical configuration sees a 2-litre petrol engine combined with a 105kW electric motor, for a combined output of 367PS. The battery is a 14.1kWh cell. That gives you a 0-62 time of 5.3 seconds, but the part you'll probably be most interested in is that offers 24.9 miles of electric driving measured on the WLTP standard.

That's not going to save the planet and is pretty average for plug-in hybrid cars we've seen so far, but that is the sort of range that will see a lot of daily motoring become emission free - the school run or trips to the supermarket for example. It also qualifies for tax breaks in a lot of regions, with plug-in hybrids being a popular option for those who want the reassurance of easy long-range driving paired with short range electric mobility.

Emissions are quoted as 53-46g co2/km combined, with fuel consumption given as 98-112mpg, although this is something that will need to be tested in all conditions to get a realistic average figure for normal drivers.

There's a hybrid driving mode that will intelligently manage the power for maximum efficiency and can tap into the satnav offered by the MMI system, with the aim of covering the urban sections from battery alone to reduce localised air pollution.

The new Audi Q5 will come with a Type 2 cable for charging in many public charging stations, with the internal charger rated at 7.4kW. It will take about 6 hours to fully charge from a typical domestic wall socket at home.

Elsewhere the new Q5 PHEV offers Quattro all-wheel drive, all the tech that you expect from an Audi, along with that premium fit and finish. The Audi Q5 PHEV has been confirmed for Germany starting at €60,450, with roll-out expected later in 2019. There's no word on UK pricing or availability.