Audi unveiled the Audi e-tron GT Concept at the LA Auto Show 2018. The plans for its unveiling had long been known, as Audi had always been clear that it was going to launch a number of e-tron models.

It's a four-seat sports coupé, aiming to give you performance and luxury, with Audi mentioning the R8 and the A7 a lot at the launch. We'll be keeping track of the GT's launch plans, to help you stay in the picture.

The Audi e-tron SUV is the first all-electric model to launch. Arriving in 2019, it has set the scene for Audi's electric plans. It will be followed by the e-tron Sportback model - also due in 2019 - with similar specs (it uses the same battery for example), leaving the Audi e-tron GT to launch in 2020.

That's the plan at least, but launching and actually being delivered could be quite different things and the exact timeline isn't yet known.

The Audi e-tron GT Concept is the child of Marc Lichte, who has been responsible for a number of changes to Audi design in recent years. The e-tron GT is muscular and sporty, riding low - a full 2 inches lower than the Audi's executive A7 model.

At first glance we see a lot of the Audi A5 in it - both in terms of overall design, but also in size. As this is technically a concept car, there's a lot that could change on this model, but that said, it's fitted with proper mirrors and the interior isn't an abstract reimagining of the future car (as you'll find on the BMW Vision iNext for example), instead it's current and conceivable.

With sports car aims, there's the hint of R8 design dotted around, but the front end moves on from Audi's big grille into a something slightly different. It's not a blunt nose like you'll find on the Tesla Model S, it's detailed, but divided. It looks like a sports car, but Lichte told us at the launch that one of the things it was doing was hiding all the front-facing sensors within the design.

Taking ethical responsibility to the next level, Audi has declared that this is a vegan interior. That should grab the attention of Hollywood A listers, but in reality it means synthetic leathers. Some of the details are interesting, like the floor mats which are sourced from recycled fishing nets.

The interior isn't that whacky, in fact it's likely to be the next evolution in Audi interior design. It's dominated by the digital displays for the driver and in the centre - which most Audis already feature. Even the way that the trim from the doors curves and blends into the dash we've seen before on models like the A7 - so we wouldn't be surprised if things didn't change that much when the production car arrives.

Moving on to the technical specifications of the e-tron GT we know a fair amount. The figures given at the announcement are a 0-62 time of 3.5 seconds, with a pair of motors combining for 434kW and producing 590PS - with permanent Quattro four wheel drive. The front and rear wheels have separate motors, electronically controlled to give the right traction and driving dynamics.

Audi is keen to stress that you'll be at 124mph in 12 seconds, while the top speed is restricted to 149mph.

The battery range is given as 248 miles and one of the reasons the speed is restricted, it seems, is to preserve that range. However, Audi says that you'll be able to repeat this performance, so it's not limited to a single fast acceleration - thanks to the battery's cooling system - a swipe at the restrictions that Tesla puts on its car when using Ludicrous mode.

We've heard all this before from the launch of the first Audi e-tron and the confirmation that the battery takes the entire floor space front to rear, with a "more than" 90kWh capacity, suggests it's the same battery as Audi's other e-tron models.

Audi has also confirmed that the car has been developed in collaboration with Porsche and some of the early specs reported sound similar to those for the Porsche Taycan and we suspect there will be plenty of commonalities between the two.

Charging is said to be via an 800V system, allowing you to get to 80 per cent in 20 minutes, from a rapid charger, but the wireless charging is more interesting. Via inductive charging, you'll be able to charge the Audi e-tron GT overnight without having to plug it in, but you'll need the 11kW wireless charging pad to be permanently installed in your garage floor.

That's still to be confirmed, but it's not going to be cheap.