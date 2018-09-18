Electric cars are becoming a greater norm, but when it comes to supercars there are few to none. And the Audi PB 18 E-Tron is striking enough to make you forget about the Rimac or Tesla Roadster.

The PB 18 E-Tron was originally unveiled in August 2018 at the Pebble Beach Car Week (which is where its 'PB' name comes from), but we witnessed the car at Audi's E-Tron Brand Summit, where the German brand went all-out to showcase its forthcoming E-Tron SUV.

And we suspect this is the groundwork for a distant all-electric R8 of the future. There's no V10 engine in this concept car, of course, instead it's powered by a trio of 201hp electric motors: one for the front wheels and two individual ones for each rear wheel, combining for over 600hp.

There's a turbo boost option, too, which can temporarily hit 764hp for a 0-62mph acceleration in just over 2 seconds. Now that's quick.

Inside the car there's a centrally positioned seat, designed to put the driver in full control. Fascinatingly, however, this seat can slide over to make room for a passenger seat.

Audi has been talking about autonomous tech and its pursuit of Level 5 autonomy for a number of years. The PB 18 is the antithesis to this: it's a Level 0 car, i.e. no autonomy, putting the driver in full control, making it all about the thrill of the drive.

With electric cars comes range anxiety, but the PB 18 E-Tron will feature a 95kWh battery, capable of 310 miles per charge. And an 800V charging system means it can be topped back up in a mere 15 minutes. How about that for battery tech of the future?

Right now, of course, all of this is just concept. One that brings togeter some great ideas and stunning design (except for that bizarre looking rear lip overhang).