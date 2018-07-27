Audi has been detailing aspects of its first all-electric vehicle for more than three years, but the Audi e-tron is finally ready. To pre-order, at least.

On 17 September, the full, consumer model of the Audi e-tron will be unveiled, showing the final design, spec and pricing at a dedicated event in San Francisco. Customers in the US will be able to pre-order one from that day and that is expected to be true for other regions around the world too.

UK customers, for example, have been encouraged to place a £1,000 deposit for priority ordering for a while. You just have to head to audi.co.uk/e-tron to do so. However, without knowing how much the car will cost, it was considered a bit of a gamble laying down money so far in advance.

At least now though, there isn't too long to wait. The car will officially be available to order in little over a month, with delivery promised for 2019.

US customers will also need to lay down a deposit when pre-ordering the vehicle. A $1,000 reservation fee will be required.

Audi plans to follow the "premium" e-tron SUV with a further two battery-electric vehicles to come before the end of 2020.