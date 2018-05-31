Audi e-tron will be super-streamlined and have world's first 'virtual' door mirrors

Audi has released a few more snippets of information regarding its e-tron electric SUV, which is due to launch in August. The German car manufacturer has revealed how the car has been made to be as aerodynamic as possible in an effort to increase the driving range.

The Audi e-tron has a drag coefficient figure of 0.28, which is one of the highest recorded in the SUV segment, so it will literally cut through the air like a knife. Audi says its aerodynamic design choices, such as body styling and air suspension, help towards the e-tron's 248 mile driving range in the WLTP cycle. Without them, that figure would be 21.7 miles lower.

1/2 Audi

One of the design aspects that helps towards the e-tron's high driving range is 'virtual' door mirrors. The e-tron will be the first car in the world to receive such technology, which sees parts that look like conventional mirrors attached to either side of the car, but are narrower and have cameras built-in instead of mirrors. Images from the cameras are then displayed on OLED screens in the section between the instrument panel and the door. The mirrors can be adjusted for highway driving, turning and parking to make driving safer.

The e-tron's air suspension system also helps contribute its impressive drag coefficient figure, as it can automatically lower the whole body of the car by 1-inch at speeds above 74.6mph. This small adjustment helps to significantly reduce drag, as the entire underbody of the car is enclosed and bolting points on various panels have small dimples similar to golf balls to help better channel the air flow. It's these small but significant details that go towards the e-tron's likely £60,000 starting price.