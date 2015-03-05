Audi R8 e-tron 2016 is the electric supercar you’ve been dreaming about, if you’re Iron Man

Iron Man is getting an electric car.

For the second generation of Audi R8 supercar, Audi has introduced an e-tron electric version. Set to debut at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show, the new R8 e-tron will be available with a V10 engine and 92kWh t-shaped lithium-ion battery pack, allowing the car to go from 0-62 mph in just 3.9 seconds and get up to 280 miles of electric range.

Those sort of numbers pit the two-seater R8 e-tron directly against the four-door Tesla Model S, another electric car that currently dominates the luxury EV landscape. Audi has also claimed the R8 e-tron can hit an artificially restricted top speed of 155.3 mph, and that the elecric vehicle's battery pack can be charged in "significantly less than two-hours".

And if all that isn't enough to blow your mind, Audi has said the R8 e-tron will be used as a "mobile high-tech laboratory" and should help in the development of its electric car revolution. We can't wait. As for the internal combustion R8, Audi is actually offering up two of them with 5.2 liter V10 engines. One has 540 horsepower, while the other has 610, among other differences.

We're expecting one of the new R8s to carry Tony Stark, the mogul played by Robert Downey Jr in Iron Man, as he is frequently seen in the franchise riding around town in the Audi R8.

The new Audi R8s are expected goes on sale this summer, with pricing starting at £119,500. Check out our hands-on for more pictures. We even got to see a blue-painted R8 e-tron.