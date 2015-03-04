Audi R8 2015 to come with Bang & Olufsen 13-speaker surround sound system

Bang & Olufsen has created a sound system tailored to work perfectly in the new 2015 Audi R8. It can even cancel the vehicle noise for a more immersive audio experience.

The Bang & Olufsen sound system was unveiled at the Geneva International Motor Show 2015 inside the all new Audi R8 sports car.

The new Audi R8 Coupé features 13 speakers around the car totalling 550-watts of power output thanks to a dedicated Class D amplifier and subwoofer.

Now for the tech specs. The system features, deep breath: Digital Signal Processing, Vehicle Noise Compensation, Digital Transmission Content Protection, CosCone midrange drivers, and the Fraunhofer Symphoria surround sound algorithm – and breathe.

Using the MOST 150 infotainment console the driver can chose to envelope the whole car in sound or to focus in only on the front "stage".

Since the entire system is custom built it should flow with the design of the car for seamless integration.

Jens Peter Zinck, senior VP and head of automotive at Bang & Olufsen said: "Working with Audi, Bang & Olufsen have proven that an outstanding surround sound experience can be created in limited cockpit environments. It is an exciting innovation and this show is the perfect place to unveil our efforts to the world."

