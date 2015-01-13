Seven-seater Audi Q7 only car to come with Bang & Olufsen 3D Advanced Sound System

Bang & Olufsen and Audi have teamed to include the home entertainment company's "most revolutionary collaborative sound system to date".

The Audi Q7, unveiled at the North American Motor Show in Detroit, features a Bang & Olufsen 3D Advanced Sound System. This provides an enlarged 3D sound stage using conventional surround sound placements as well as height channels.

Extra height information is gleaned from tracks using Fraunhofer's sound processing algorithm Symphoria and it ensures that the driver and passengers, across three rows of seating, are completely encompassed in audio.

The system is powered by B&O's class-D BeoCore amplifier, capable of delivering up to 1,900 watts of power. There are 23 loudspeakers installed in the car, with each being powered by separate amplified channels.

Acoustic Lens Technology (ALT) provides 180-degree sound dispersion for each speaker through newly designed tweeters. And the system is exclusive to the Audi Q7.

Vehicle Noise Compensation (VNC) technology is also on-board, with a microphone measuring the sound in-car to alter the system's sound in real time.

"Equipped with the latest assistance systems, infotainment modules and connection features, we are all excited by the Bang & Olufsen 3D Advanced Sound System, reproducing music in innovative 3D sound that will fascinate even discerning hi-fi users," said Audi's Peter Blum.