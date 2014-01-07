Audi unveils stylish laser headlights at CES, will come to production cars

Audi has packed its concept hybrid Audi Sport quattro car with laser headlights at CES 2014 in Las Vegas, not only bringing a cool new look, but to help you navigate dark roads a little bit better.

Using reflected and refracted laser lights for high beams along with LED lighting for low beams, Audi's laser headlights have the ability to light the way for 300 yards - aka three American football fields.

While shown on a concept car at CES, Audi CEO Rupert Stadler confirmed to Automotive News that the laser headlights will be used on a future production vehicle, though no time frame for release has been specified.

Furthermore, it's not clear how soon the technology could come to roads in the US, as the Department of Transportation has still yet to approve Audi's Matrix Beam Lighting, which is less powerful. Other countries do allow it, so it may not be too much longer until Audi's laser headlights hit the road worldwide.

We got a look at the laser headlights on the tradeshow floor at CES 2014. Obviously we weren't able to test their efficiency on the road, but we did see that the new headlights expand on Audi's already stylish look.