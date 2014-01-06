Audi Sport quattro Laserlight concept shows the future of headlights

Audi has used CES 2014 to show off the future of headlights, this time turning to lasers. Unveiling the Audi Sport quattro Laserlight concept, the new headlight technology will be making its way into the 2014 Audi R18 e-tron quattro race car this year.

If the Audi Sport quattro looks familiar, that's because it was unveiled at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2013. The 700PS car claims an impressive 113mpg thanks to the plug-in hybrid arrangement, with a bi-turbo 4-litre petrol engine supplying 560PS and a 110kW electric motor supplying the rest.

It's not the car, however, that's the highlight: it's the use of lasers. Audi is demonstrating the future of headlights by combining laser and LED technologies.

The laser diodes are said to be able to illuminate out to 500 metres, but are smaller than the LED diodes. In the light arrangement, the MatrixBeam LED will supply the dipped light beams with the lasers taking the high beam function.

The Audi Sport quattro Laserlight concept is also said to offer a new Audi virtual cockpit for the driver, based on an Nvidia Tegra 3 processor, which will let you overlay your speed dial on a navigation map, thanks to the use of layered 3D graphics.

And with Google announcing the Open Automotive Alliance at CES 2014, with Audi a named partner, we're likely to see an Android-based user interface appearing in Audi's cars very soon.

"On board this car we have e-tron technology with 700PS of power and 113mpg fuel economy; laser headlights that leave all previous systems in the dark with its higher performance as well as new display and operating systems with cutting-edge electronic performance," said Audi's Professor Dr Ulrich Hackenberg. "We are showing the future of Audi here."