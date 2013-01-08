  Audi A3 gets faster in 2013: In-car 4G LTE wireless broadband unveiled

Audi is today revealing the 2013 Audi A3 incorporating 4G LTE wireless broadband at CES 2013 in Las Vegas.

The 4G LTE connection comes thanks to the second-gen Gobi multi-mode 3G/4G LTE chipset, powered by the Qualcomm MDM9215.

With theoretical data rates up to 100Mbps, the 4G connectivity will bring a speed boost to a range of Audi in-car services such as the vehicle's Wi-Fi hotspot, internet radio and web services.

"We hope to introduce to automobiles the same 4G LTE connectivity that Qualcomm brought to today's leading smartphones and mobile computing devices," said Kanwalinder Singh, senior vice-president of business development, Qualcomm.

"The capabilities of the MDM9215 chipset allows Audi to define a new in-car media experience, including viewing and interacting with content on the head unit as well as on passengers' own Wi-Fi-connected smartphones and tablets, all at 4G LTE speeds," said Singh.

"We will soon be offering a fully integrated LTE link for our Audi connect services in the new Audi A3 in 2013," said Ricky Hudi, chief executive engineer of electrics/electronics, Audi AG.

The integration of 4G LTE connectivity will enable enhancements in navigation, weather services and travel information, as well as offering a Wi-Fi hotspot for up to eight devices in the car, for example smartphones and tablets.

If that LTE connection wasn't enough, it's a great car too. You can read our first impressions of the new Audi A3 by clicking on the link below. There's currently no word on which markets the 4G LTE connection is coming to.

