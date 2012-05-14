Audi set to unveil its Wörthersee e-bike - a push bike motorcycle hybrid

A bike that can be used either as a regular push bike or has an electric-powered motorbike is about to be revealed by Audi.

The German manufacturer will officially unveil the prototype Wörthersee e-bike with a stunt and street bike demonstration next week in Carinthia, Austria.

The bike can be switched into three different modes via the touchscreen controls. The “Pure” mode enables the driver to use the Wörthersee e-bike as you would a pushbike, that is to say it is operated purely by the power of the cyclist's legs.

Switch to “eGrip” mode and the Wörthersee e-bike will run purely on the electric motor, reaching a top speed of 31mph. Momentum is controlled using a grip shift built into the handle bars, while the amount of power used is set by what the driver enters into the bike’s computer.

Finally “Pedelec” mode uses both the electric motor and the cyclists pedalling power to reach speeds of up to 50 mph.

The bike can also be set to different modes when performing tricks such as wheelies. These modes can be entered directly on the e-bike or via an app on a smartphone.

Made from carbon fibre-reinforced polymer, the Audi e-bike weighs a mere 24lbs and takes only 2.5 hours to fully charge the lithium-ion battery.

Audi will wait to see how the prototype performs before deciding whether to continue with the concept.

