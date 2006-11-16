  Aston Martin V8 Vantage Roadster coming soon

The launch of a new Aston Martin is always a moment to savour. The very name evokes more about the beauty of motoring than any other, and that’s set to continue with the unveiling of the new V8 Vantage Roadster at the Los Angeles Auto Show later this month.

Developed alongside the V8 Vantage Coupe, launched in 2005, the Roadster is mostly aluminium and uses a variety of alloys and composites to keep weight down and performance well and truly up. You’ll get to 60mph in just 4.9 seconds and a top speed of 175mph, and an option of two transmissions - a fast-shifting, six-speed conventional stick-shift manual and an automated manual transmission with flappy paddles.

On the outside, a three-layer fabric hood stows neatly beneath the rear tonneau cover and is either opened or closed at the press of a button located on the centre console in 18 seconds, and can be operated at speeds of up to 30mph.

The Vantage Roadster will be built at Gaydon, near Warwickshire, and will be available from spring next year.