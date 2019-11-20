Aston Martin launches its first luxury SUV: The DBX

Aston Martin has revealed its first SUV from its Welsh factory in St Athan. The new vehicle is said to be a "new kind" of Aston Martin designed with a unique body architecture but all the style you'd expect from an Aston Martin.

This new SUV is said to be the "culmination of an extensive development programme" that started as far back as 2015. The company has also said that a "female advisory board" was involved in the design and development of this SUV in order to attract more women buyers in future.

The newly revealed DBX has had its trial build at the Welsh factory and it is expected to be in full production in the second quarter of next year. The company says the DBX is "founded on the principles of beauty, luxury and driving dynamics" with new architecture combined with luxurious comfort.

This new sports utility vehicle will feature active all-wheel drive, height-adjustable air suspension, an ultra-lightweight bonded aluminium body and more. It'll also reach 62mph in 4.5 seconds with 550ps.

This news comes after the company recently posted losses £92 million ($118 million) in September. It is hoped that the launch of the new DBX SUV model will help bolster flagging interest and falling demand in Europe and elsewhere.

The production of the DBX will also see the creation of 750 jobs at the St Athan factory.

When it goes on sale, the DBX is expected to cost around £158,000. Find out more here.