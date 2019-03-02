  1. Home
Aston Martin Valkyrie hybrid hypercar: V12 powertrain details revealed

- The V12 engine puts out 1,000 hp at 10,500 rpm

Aston Martin has been working on Valkyrie for awhile, but now, for the first time, we've learning some interesting numbers for the incoming car.

The company confirmed that Valkyrie, which is expected to be road-legal, has a hybrid powertrain that boasts 1,160 horsepower at 10,500 rpm and 664 pound-feet of torque at 6,000 rpm. That's a combined output from the vehicle's electric motor and gasoline engine, which is a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 built by Cosworth. Rated for 1,000 hp at 10,500 rpm, it redlines at 11,100 rpm.

Valkyrie is meant to be emissions-compliant. Its electric motor comes from a company called Integral Powertrain Ltd, while its battery pack is from Rimac. The anticipated hypercar will cost about $3.2 million.

It is being co-developed in partnership with Red Bull Advanced Technologies, which is likely applying its Formula 1 experience to the project. It has even helped develop a separate Valkyrie AMR Pro for track use.  That version will weigh about 2,220 pounds and supposedly have 2,200 pounds of aerodynamic downforce. Only 25 will be built. As for the standard Valkyrie, there will only be 150 made. 

Aston Martin says it's begun to build the first physical test prototypes of Valkyrie. 

