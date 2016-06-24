Aston Martin Vantage GT12 Roadster: Most extreme open-top Aston yet (gallery)

Aston Martin has just taken the wraps off its Vantage GT12 Roadster that not only looks powerful, but should take the top-spot as the company's most extreme open-top yet. The bad news is, there's only one.

The Vantage GT12 Roadster features a hefty 592hp V12 engine under that track-worthy frame. You can see from the bonnet inlets there's plenty of air needed to feed that 6.0-litre beast.

The car comes from "Q by Aston Martin" based on the Vantage GT12 Coupe. That means it's a special build made based on a single customer's requests. This is the first time this customisation group has gone beyond simply offering personalised colours and trim combinations for customers.

It features magnesium inlet manifolds, lightweight magnesium torque tube, full titanium exhaust system, carbon fibre body panels and a specialised suspension setup.

"The GT12 Roadster is the first project to combine all of those skill sets in one magnificent car. In just nine-months we took a customer's dream and realised it, with a fully-formed, exactingly engineered and fully road-legal one-off. That is the essence of the Q by Aston Martin service," said David King, vice president and chief special operations officer.

Andy Palmer, company president and CEO, said: "Not just because it's sensational to look at, but because it vividly demonstrates the expanded capabilities of Q by Aston Martin. By incorporating the exceptional engineering capabilities of Aston Martin Advanced Operations within the Q by Aston Martin bespoke commissioning service we have a truly formidable creative team."

And a truly formidable car, too.