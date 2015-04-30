Spectre set footage shows off James Bond’s new Aston Martin DB1 in a car chase

Sony Pictures and MGM have released a new video meant to whet our appetites and get us pumped for Spectre, the 24th installment of the James Bond film franchise, which is set to premiere this upcoming winter.

The video came with two stills - available in the gallery above - and is more like a behind-the-scenes teaser from the set of Director Sam Mendes’ new film about Daniel Craig’s Bond receiving a cryptic message from his past. The message apparently sends Bond on a journey to uncover a sinister organisation.

The new Spectre footage doesn't focus on the message but rather a high-speed car chase between Mr. Hinx's (played by Dave Bautista) Jaguar and Bond's signature Aston Martin. It also sheds in-depth details about the design of both cars. For instance, eight Aston Martins were made for this production.



While discussing the actual car chase, Mendes said he loved the idea of an Aston Martin being in a one-on-one battle with another incredible car from Jaguar: "So it’s a cat-and-mouse game through the night time streets of Rome, at great speed, between two of the fastest cars in the world," he said.

Spectre is expected to reach IMAX cinemas on 6 November. The film also stars Christoph Waltz, Monica Belluci, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Lea Seydoux, and Stephanie Sigman.

Watch the video above for more details.