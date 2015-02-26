Get a closer look at the astounding V12 Aston Martin Vulcan, in pictures

Aston Martin has taken the wraps of its latest super-powered creation, the Vulcan.

The Aston Martin Vulcan is a beast of a car with a 7-litre V12 mid-engine that should deliver over 800bhp directly to the rear wheels. Sounds a bit dangerous for the roads? It probably is, which is why it's lucky this is a track-only car.

Aston Martin wanted to create an all carbon fibre track car that takes advantage of its broad GT motorosport experience.

There will be just 24 Aston Martin Vulcan cars made worldwide. Each owner will have the car tailored to suit their needs and driving styles.

Drivers will also be able to enjoy "an extensive and detailed programme of intensive track driver training". Probably a smart move with that much power.

Colour and trim options will be huge and they will all be offered with the new sports car to buyers through Aston Martin’s VIP sales programme.

CEO, Dr Andy Palmer, said: "Aston Martin Vulcan is, by its very nature, a rare and thrilling supercar. Designed and engineered to deliver a genuinely bespoke driving experience that draws on our rich heritage, this car tailors its power and handling to both the capabilities of the driver and the characteristics of the track."

We probably can't even count high enough to imagine the cost of the Vulcan.

