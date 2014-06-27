  The only way to drive the new Aston Martin DP-100 is on PS3 and GT6

Aston Martin has launched a new car during the Goodwood Festival of Speed but you'll never be able to sit behind the wheel. Not physically at least.

The Aston Martin DP-100, you see, is not a physical car at all, it's entirely a virtual vehicle and the only place where you can give it a spin is in Gran Turismo 6 on the PS3. Xbox 360 and next-gen consoles owners need only look on with jealous eyes.

Remarkably, the virtual only car was designed using many of the same techniques as a real-world vehicle. It was created using hand sketches and 3D modelling by Aston Martin's design team and took a staggering six months. And all for a car that will only ever appear inside a videogame.

READ: Gran Turismo 6 review

However, some of the design cues created for the DP-100 could trickle down to production models, says Aston Martin, such as the light blade rear lamps. Indeed, it could be argued that a realistic racing game like GT6 is the ideal way to test features before attempting to adapt them for real-world use.

The Aston Martin DP-100 will be available to download in July as part of Vision Gran Turismo, a celebration created to herald the game series' 15th anniversary. It will include a number of other virtual-only cars developed for the game by some of the world's biggest manufacturers, including the Nissan Concept 2020, Volkswagon GTI Roadster, Mitsubishi Concept XR-PHEV Evolution, and BMW Vision Gran Turismo.

You can find out more at gran-turismo.com and Aston's Martin's own dedicated page at dp-100.astonmartin.com.