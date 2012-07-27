Aston Martin creates £25,000 bike

Aston Martin has temporarily turned its attentions from cars to bicycles as it unveils the “world's most technologically advanced bike”.

The Aston Martin One-77 takes seven people to make it, over a period of two weeks, with the result being a bike that will set you back a cool £25,000.

Kitted with an on-board computer complete with touchscreen, the Aston Martin One-77 can measure the speed of the bike, temperature, rate of climb and power, while fitness fanatics will also be able to make a note of their electrocardiography (ECG), respiration rate and core body temperature.

There’s also Bluetooth on board, should you wish to pair up any smartphone or tablet devices.

While the name One-77 may be a play on words on the codename of Aston Martin’s most famous fanatic, 007, it also refers to the number to be built.

The Aston Martin One-77 is actually built by Norfolk company Factor Bikes on behalf of the car manufacturer which has already begun working on the super bike, pencilled in for launch next year.

