Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. Car news
  4. Apple car news

Apple's autonomous electric car could debut in 2025 with no steering wheel

Author image, US contributing editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
Unsplash Apple's autonomous electric car could debut in 2025 with no steering wheel

- Apple has completed work on the car's processor

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Apple has reportedly done "much of the core work" needed on a new processor that will power a future autonomous electric car.

The car is being developed by Apple as part of a secretive project internally called Titan. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, since Apple's silicon team is nearly finished working on the car's processor, the company's target for debuting the autonomous EV can be moved up to just four years from now.

Gurman described the chip as the "most advanced component" it's made for the project to date. The company is planning to test the chip in its fleet of test vehicles in California and ultimately aims to provide "stronger safeguards than what’s available from Tesla and Waymo", according to the report.

Project Titan, otherwise referred to as Apple Car, has evolved quite a bit over the past several years. Currently, Apple is thought to be designing an autonomous car without a steering wheel. The interior is roomy, complete with a large, iPad-style touchscreen display that runs an iOS-like user interface.

Future electric cars: Upcoming battery-powered cars that will be on the roads within the next 5 years
Future electric cars: Upcoming battery-powered cars that will be on the roads within the next 5 years By Chris Hall ·

Ideally, the car will be sold to consumers - or that's the "more likely scenario", Gurman reports. 

Apple wants to make the vehicle compatible with the combined charging system standard, so it can use most public fast-charging stations.

For a look at some of the more interesting EVs, both existing and upcoming, see Pocket-lint's guides below:

Writing by Maggie Tillman. Originally published on 19 November 2021.
Recommended for you
Hyundai debuts Seven, its extra-large electric SUV, at the LA Auto Show
Hyundai debuts Seven, its extra-large electric SUV, at the LA Auto Show By Maggie Tillman ·
Apple's autonomous electric car could debut in 2025 with no steering wheel
Apple's autonomous electric car could debut in 2025 with no steering wheel By Maggie Tillman ·
Genesis reveals the Electrified GV70, its new electric SUV
Genesis reveals the Electrified GV70, its new electric SUV By Chris Hall ·
  • Source: Apple Accelerates Work on Car Project, Aiming for Fully Autonomous Vehicle - bloomberg.com
Sections Apple Cars