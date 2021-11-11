Is this what the Apple Car will look like?

(Pocket-lint) - Vanarama, a company mostly known for its vehicle leasing business, thinks it might know what Apple's upcoming car will look like. It has released a very detailed interactive 3D model for us to ponder.

Vanarama says its model is based on official Apple patents, and has used this information to imagine how the car will look upon release. The concept details both the exterior and interior of the car.

As you examine the car, little notes pop up to explain the design choices. We see everything from a Mac Pro inspired front grille to the pillarless upper body, offering an unobstructed view from all angles.

It's a pretty wild design and it appears to have taken some inspiration from Tesla's Cybertruck, albeit with softer edges. The result is an anachronistic mix of 70s design and futuristic flair.

There's a few points that stick out (pun intended) and make us think this is quite unlikely to resemble a production model. Chiefly, the front end features a sloped front grille that makes a point with the bonnet, which would mean this car isn't road legal. You certainly wouldn't want to be hit by it.

There's also an over abundance of branding, which isn't Apple's typical style. We'd expect a much more subtle approach from the usually minimalistic tech giant.