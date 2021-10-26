RingGo car parking app now works through Apple CarPlay

(Pocket-lint) - UK parking app RingGo now works through Apple CarPlay, enabling drivers to book their parking sessions through the infotainment system rather than their iPhones.

As long as the user has iOS 14 or above installed and one of over 600 compatible cars - including models from Audi, BMW, Citroën, Fiat, Honda, Jeep and Ford - he, she or they can enter the location and registration details into the vehicle's central console to pay for and activate a session.

"We are constantly looking for new and innovative ways to make RingGo as accessible as possible. Our venture with CarPlay is no different. We want to ensure that all motorists can access every tool and service they may need at a push of a button, not only making their journeys easier, but safer," said the managing director of RingGo, Peter O’Driscoll.

"RingGo now provides motorists with more ways to seamlessly combine navigation, parking, transport and daily digital routines. For us it is key to equip our drivers with technology that increases efficiency when on the road. Now, motorists no longer have to juggle multiple devices and can find all their required services on their in-built infotainment console."

The RingGo app also works with Apple Watch, which will show your parking session details and more.