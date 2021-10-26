Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. Car news
  4. Apple car news

RingGo car parking app now works through Apple CarPlay

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Pocket-lint RingGo car parking app now works through Apple CarPlay
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - UK parking app RingGo now works through Apple CarPlay, enabling drivers to book their parking sessions through the infotainment system rather than their iPhones.

As long as the user has iOS 14 or above installed and one of over 600 compatible cars - including models from Audi, BMW, Citroën, Fiat, Honda, Jeep and Ford - he, she or they can enter the location and registration details into the vehicle's central console to pay for and activate a session.

"We are constantly looking for new and innovative ways to make RingGo as accessible as possible. Our venture with CarPlay is no different. We want to ensure that all motorists can access every tool and service they may need at a push of a button, not only making their journeys easier, but safer," said the managing director of RingGo, Peter O’Driscoll.

"RingGo now provides motorists with more ways to seamlessly combine navigation, parking, transport and daily digital routines. For us it is key to equip our drivers with technology that increases efficiency when on the road. Now, motorists no longer have to juggle multiple devices and can find all their required services on their in-built infotainment console."

What is the Pocket-lint daily and how do you get it for free?
What is the Pocket-lint daily and how do you get it for free? By Stuart Miles ·

The RingGo app also works with Apple Watch, which will show your parking session details and more.

Writing by Rik Henderson. Originally published on 26 October 2021.
Recommended for you
RingGo car parking app now works through Apple CarPlay
RingGo car parking app now works through Apple CarPlay By Rik Henderson ·
Hertz puts in order for 100,000 Tesla to make your next rental electrifying
Hertz puts in order for 100,000 Tesla to make your next rental electrifying By Chris Hall ·
New Range Rover: How to watch the live reveal
New Range Rover: How to watch the live reveal By Chris Hall ·
Elon Musk's Boring Company to start digging citywide Las Vegas tunnel system
Elon Musk's Boring Company to start digging citywide Las Vegas tunnel system By Maggie Tillman ·
Garmin DriveSmart 86, the smartest voice-assisted GPS navigator on the market
Garmin DriveSmart 86, the smartest voice-assisted GPS navigator on the market By Pocket-lint Promotion ·
Apple iPhone supplier Foxconn unveils three prototype electric vehicles
Apple iPhone supplier Foxconn unveils three prototype electric vehicles By Conor Allison ·