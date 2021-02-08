  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. Car news
  4. Apple car news

Hyundai source says that Apple Car discussions have stopped

Author image, Associate editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can’t be verified by collaborating sources.
Hyundai Hyundai source says that Apple Car discussions have stopped

- The "early stage" discussions were first reported in early January

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Having previously indicated that it was in discussions with Apple, Hyundai has confirmed that discussions around the project have ceased. 

The latest paragraph in the long-running Apple Car saga sees a Bloomberg source claim that the talks actually stopped several weeks ago and that Apple has been in discussions with other vehicle manufacturers - and, of course, there could be an element of it being a deliberate negotiating tactic.

There has been no official update from either company on this. 

Last week it was reported that a $3.6 billion deal was in the offingbetween Apple and Hyundai to build a fully autonomous EV at Kia's plant at West Point, Georgia.  It seemed likely the vehicle would use Hyundai's E-GMP platform.

The Korea Economic Daily first reported the "early stage" discussions in early January, while Reuters and others have reported that 2024 is the target date for manufacture of the vehicle, which is reported to be capable of being fully autonomous. 

In late January a Hyundai executive suggested that the company was "agonising over how to do it, whether it is good to do it or not. We are not a company which manufactures cars for others. It is not like working with Apple would always produce great results." 

Writing by Dan Grabham.

Recommended for you
Apple Car: Will Apple really soon announce a fully-autonomous EV?
Apple Car: Will Apple really soon announce a fully-autonomous EV? By Maggie Tillman ·
Hyundai source says that Apple Car discussions have stopped
Hyundai source says that Apple Car discussions have stopped By Dan Grabham ·
Ford Mustang Mach-E review: On the electric straight and narrow
Ford Mustang Mach-E review: On the electric straight and narrow By Chris Hall ·
The latest Apple Car rumours point to the supply chain in Japan
The latest Apple Car rumours point to the supply chain in Japan By Dan Grabham ·
Tesla models compared: Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y, Cybertruck and more
Tesla models compared: Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y, Cybertruck and more By Maggie Tillman ·
The Apple Car will be a fully autonomous electric vehicle built by Kia in the US
The Apple Car will be a fully autonomous electric vehicle built by Kia in the US By Dan Grabham ·