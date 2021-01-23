(Pocket-lint) - Apple has been rumoured to be working on a self-driving electric vehicle, codenamed Project Titan, for years. The latest evidence the project is still in the works comes in the form of hundreds of recent job postings.

Analytics firm GlobalData spotted the company posted over 300 jobs in 2020, including for "key roles that indicate working on battery power management, road safety, and car experience". These job postings were apparently all for new hires within Apple's Special Project Group, or SPG, a special unit at the Cupertino-baed company that only works on scalable, innovative projects.

A few of the SPG positions Apple hoped to fill include:

And these were just a few of the job postings. Apple also posted around 50 jobs related to digital car experience and wireless technologies. In the past six months, the company has even been increasing the frequency at which it posts jobs for electrical engineering.

While Apple’s electric vehicle is likely still a long ways away from coming to market, it sure does look like Project Titan efforts are ramping up.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.