(Pocket-lint) - Last week, reports emerged that Apple is developing a self-driving electric vehicle, and it talked with Hyundai as well as a number of other EV makers. Now, more evidence has emerged to suggest those rumours are valid.

According to The Verge, Apple held meetings with California-based EV startup Canoo in early 2020 for its own electric vehicle car project. Citing anonymous people familiar with the discussions, the report claimed Apple and Canoo discussed investment and even acquisition options.

Canoo’s "scalable electric vehicle platform or skateboard", is reportedly what piqued Apple’s interest. It integrates the car’s electronics for a flexible cabin, complete with steer-by-wire technology, even though such technology is "not yet widely adopted" in the industry. Canoo apparently wants to take the investment route, however, which probably led to talks falling apart between the companies.

Keep in mind Reuters reported last week that the Cupertino-based company has been talking with Hyundai about making a self-driving electric vehicle, with goals to launch as early as 2024. This is all part of Apple's long-rumoured effort codenamed Project Titan. Apple is thought to be holding meetings with a number of automakers, from Canoo to Hyundai, to outsource design and manufacturing.

Note that Hyundai and Canoo both patterned in early 2020 to develop electric vehicles, but that project seems to be unrelated to Apple's plans.

Canoo was founded in late 2017. It lost $182.3 million in 2019 and walked into 2020 with just $29 million in its name, according to a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It also took a $7 million loan from the government’s pandemic Paycheck Protection Program.

