(Pocket-lint) - It's been rumoured for the best part of a decade. But yes, Apple could finally be making a car. Reuters spoke to two people close to the project and reports that it will be in production by 2024 with a "next level" battery technology with a reduced cost and increased range.

For the avoidance of doubt, the sources say the vehicle will be a passenger car initially for the mass market.

Apple has had a team working on automotive tech for some time and rumours - which we've been tracking in our Apple Car feature - have pointed towards a completely new vehicle or simply Apple tech for other cars in equal measure. At one point it's suggested that Apple stopped work on the new vehicle to reassess what it was trying to achieve and work on software which could have meant the work on CarPlay. In 2019, 190 people were laid off from the auto team.

Now though, it could finally be the time for Apple's work to see the light. We've known for a little while that the work is called Project Titan led by Doug Field who had worked at Apple previously and Tesla after that.

Tech firms have had an uneasy time getting into automotive, just as established auto companies have with integrating more technology into their antiquated processes. Just last year Dyson had to can its work on an electric car - designed and developed in the UK. James Dyson later revealed the car, and crucially the proprietary solid-state battery technology - which Dyson is known for - will be used elsewhere. And Tesla's struggles over time are well documented.

Writing by Dan Grabham. Editing by Rik Henderson.