Apple Car project could be go, go, go again

Considering we haven't heard much on Project Titan for a while, you can be forgiven for thinking Apple had given up on plans to make its own car. However, a new development now suggests otherwise.

It seemed as if Apple had shelved or scaled back the project, with reports appearing more than a year ago claiming as much, but the re-employment of Tesla's Doug Field could mean Apple Car plans are very much back on the front burner.

Field left Apple in 2013, to work with Tesla. He was in charge of Model 3 production at the electric car firm.

Now, according to Apple expert John Gruber and his Daring Fireball blog, he's back working with former colleague Bob Mansfield.

Mansfield just so happens to be leading Project Titan - the name of the scheme to build a complete Apple Car.

Apple, of course, hasn't confirmed this - just that Field is back at the company - but it certainly makes sense considering his Tesla experience.

Hopefully this means we'll see the Apple Car rumours start to fly once more and the Cupertino company will stretch its automotive products beyond CarPlay and wireless chargers in partnering vehicles.