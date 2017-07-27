Apple's CarPlay is coming to some 2017 Aston Martin and Mini cars

Apple CarPlay can now be found on two new luxury car brands.

9to5Mac noticed that the CarPlay page on Apple’s website has been updated to include models from both European manufacturers. More specifically, CarPlay will be available in Aston's 2017 Vantage, Vanquish, Rapide, and DB9 Volante vehicles. As for Mini, support for CarPlay won't actually arrive until later this year for the Tech Pack or Media Pack XL models of the 2018 Countryman and 2018 Clubman.

First premiered in 2014, CarPlay has developed significantly over the last couple of years, while also becoming more accessible, with support in more and more car models across numerous manufacturers. For instance, it is now available on more than 200 different models across nearly 50 manufacturers. Here's a selection of CarPlay partners, according to Apple:

Arbath, Acura, Audi, Bentley, BMW, Buick, Cadillac, Chery, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Citroen, Cowin Auto, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Ferrari, Fiat, Ford, Genesis, GMC, HA/MA, Honda, Hyundai, Jeep, Kia, Lamborghini, The Lincoln Motor Company, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, MG, Mitsubishi Motors, Nissan, Opel, Peugeot, Porsche, Renault, Roewe, Seat, Skoda, Subaru, Suzuki, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Volvo.

CarPlay provides iPhone users with a streamlined way to connect their device to their car's infotainment system. In turn, this provides access to certain phone functions such as Apple Music or Spotify, sending and receiving messages, making and receiving calls and navigation through Apple Maps, whilst keeping a focus on driving. You can learn more about it from here.