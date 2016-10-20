  1. Home
Apple Pay was used to buy an £825,000 Aston Martin DB5

- Car sold by an auction house through Vero app

- Largest in-app purchase

A private collector has paid £825,000 for an Aston Martin DB5 through the social media platform, Vero. The car was sold through international auctioneers Coys of Kesington, and was one of four classic cars available to buy. The winner of the auction paid for the car using Apple Pay to make it the largest in-app purchase ever made.

Coys also has a Ferrari 246 Dino GTS that once belonged to Led Zeppelin's manager Peter Grant, yours for £400,000, a Ferrari Daytona for £800,00 and a Bentley S2 Continental Coupe for a bargain price of £295,000.

Ayman Hariri, CEO of Vero said: "Classic cars set the pulse racing like few other things. We're delighted that Coys have chosen Vero as the platform to express their love of classic cars."
"With Vero's unique Buy-Now feature, Coys is offering collectors a new way to purchase the cars they've always dreamed of owning."

Vero is a new social media platform that lets you categorise contacts into three groups: 'Close Friends', 'Friends' and 'Acquaintances' and then share content with whoever is part of those. Content can include music, videos, photos, places you've been and movies & TV shows. You can recommend a place, show or movie or tell your friends it's best avoided. You can also follow celebrities and businesses and even private message contacts directly through the app. 

While we'd love to be able to afford to buy classic cars and pay using our fingerprints, Vero could help herald in a new way to buy more affordable cars and save you from going to a dealership to physically shake hands.

