Apple Car to hit roads from 2020 says Tesla’s Elon Musk, but no Google car

The Apple Car is still not an official project for the mighty company but thanks to plenty of rumours and leaks it's almost certainly something Apple is working on. Now Tesla's CEO Elon Musk has chimed in saying he expects Apple Cars on the road from 2020.

If anyone is going to be aware of the electric car competition out there it's going to be Elon Musk. While Apple has caught been renting cars and driving them about with high-tech equipment affixed to them, it could still just be testing for Apple Car software. Also plenty of hires suggest Apple is working heavily on car projects.

Musk believes that Apple will begin full-scale production from 2020. But, in his opinion, that's a little too late. Speaking at the Code Conference Musk said: "I think it's great they're doing this, and I hope it works out. It's just a missed opportunity. It's a couple years... they'll make a good car and be successful." He went on to say full-scale production is unlikely for the Apple Car before 2020.

Musk also mentioned that he doesn't think Google will release a car, despite all its testing time with self-driving electric vehicles. He agrees with industry watchers who claim the company plans to license its technology out to a major automotive manufacturer.

Apple Car, or project Titan, apparently already involves hundreds of dedicated engineers, software developers and industry experts all working towards a self-driving electric car. We can only imagine what that could finally result in.

