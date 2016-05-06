  1. Home
Apple Car autonomous drive testing at land bought for trials

  • 800,000 square foot bought for car testing
  • Apple reportedly expanding 600 car focused employee department
  • Apple Car developing in San Francisco Bay area

The Apple Car, much like the fabled Apple Television, has been talked about in whispers and rumours for sometime, but this one now looks real. Tim Cook has already teased the project and his company has now bought land to start testing it too.

The Apple Car looks like it will be an autonomous vehicle according to landlord Victor Coleman. He has sorted out Apple with 800,000 square feet that "Apple's looking to take down for their autonomous cars", Coleman told the Wall Street Journal.

Of course Apple buying land for testing autonomous driving isn't the same as it definitely building its own car. Apple could simply be working on in-car software that needs testing in real world scenarios.

According to sources of the Wall Street Journal, Apple is currently working on expanding a team of about 600 employees who are dedicated to this car project.

With Tesla, Google, Uber, Ford, BMW, Mercedes and more all developing driverless cars in the San Francisco Bay area, or near, it makes sense for Apple to get involved.

Tim Cook did tease the car though saying: "Do you remember when you were a kid, and Christmas Eve it was so exciting, you weren't sure what was going to be downstairs? Well, it's going to be Christmas Eve for a while."

READ: Apple Car: What's the story so far on Project Titan?

