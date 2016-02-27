Tim Cook on Apple Car: 'It's going to be Christmas Eve for a while'

Is Apple working on a vehicle? Who knows. But the company's CEO has just majorly teased us about it.

Although Tim Cook hasn't said much to date about Apple's so-called "Apple Car", for whatever reason he felt more loose-lipped during an annual shareholders meeting in Cupertino (via Business Insider), where he seemed to suggest Apple could be developing something big. When asked about the company's electric car plans, he said the following:

"Do you remember when you were a kid, and Christmas Eve it was so exciting, you weren't sure what was going to be downstairs? Well, it's going to be Christmas Eve for a while."

So, what does that mean? Well, if such a project does exist, Cook is saying that it won't be publicly revealed for a while. Keep in mind that several reports have claimed Apple won't begin producing its vehicle until 2019 or 2020, so his new tease definitely lines up with all that. Also, this isn't the first time Cook has been questioned about an Apple Car.

In a recent interview, Cook avoided answering, but he described Apple engineers as curious people who "explore technologies". Apple has recruited hundreds of engineers from car-manufacturers and elsewhere, including Tesla, Ford, GM, Samsung, A123 Systems, and Nvidia, to work on the a supposed car project (codenamed Project Titan, internally).

There's additional evidence to suggest an Apple Car is in the works too, and you can read all about that here.