Apple car looking more likely as electric car battery engineers get poached

The Apple car rumour has been growing of late and now it appears some more evidence has appeared. Electric vehicle battery manufacturers are claiming Apple has been poaching its staff.

According to A123 Systems, an electric car battery maker, Apple has been picking off its staff since June 2014. Apple is being attacked in a lawsuit where the filing form from the Massachusetts federal court reads: "Apple is currently developing a large-scale battery division to compete in the very same field as A123."

Apple has also been poaching battery engineers from Tesla, according to a report from Reuters.

While Apple is clearly building its own battery division we're still taking the car production idea with a pinch of salt. After all Apple uses batteries in most of its major products so it's fair to assume a battery division could be in the making to help improve these. Battery life is an area every iPhone owner will be happy to hear Apple is working on.

All that said A123 was a company, now in bankruptcy, that specialised in bigger batteries for larger machines like cars. So if you're still holding out hope for a fruit logo on your next set of wheels you may not be disappointed.

READ: Apple Car should have Tesla very worried indeed