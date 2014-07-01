Apple CarPlay adds nine new carmakers including Audi and Jeep to roster, raising count to 29

There are now 29 automakers on-board to integrate CarPlay into their vehicle dashboards.

Apple has announced nine new companies as CarPlay partners. Those companies include Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Audi, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Mazda, and Ram, and they will join a list of 20 other companies that have already announced plans to integrate CarPlay. Although none of the new partners have specified or released models just yet, the following partners have promised to ship vehicles with CarPlay support in 2014: Hyundai, Ferrari, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, and Honda.

The CarPlay service launched publicly in March at the Geneva Motor Show. It allows iOS devices with Lightning connectors to work with built-in infotainment displays of dashboards. The idea is that you would use CarPlay to get direct access to iOS device functionality, control, and usage, via the display in your dashboard. Example CarPlay features include using an eye-free Siri mode, getting satellite navigation, controlling music through iTunes, and responding to iMessages while hands free.

Google, Apple's main rival in the mobile operating space, among other areas, similarly announced a service for vehicles just last week. The service, called, Android Auto will primarily tackle navigation, communication, and music. It will put those features front and center too, meaning you won't have to hunt through a grid of apps and icons whenever in a vehicle. Android Auto is also contextually aware, so it'll serve up useful information when you need it.

Android Auto is only a few months younger than Apple's CarPlay, but at launch, Google revealed 25 car brands signed up to integrate the service. And the first vehicles with support will roll out later this year.