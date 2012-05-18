  Steve Jobs dreamt of creating an iCar

There are many "what might have been" questions surrounding the sad passing of Steve Jobs, with the latest possibility being that of an iCar.

Apple board member and J. Crew CEO Mickey Drexler has revealed that the late Apple boss used to daydream about breaking out beyond the tech industry.

Talking at Fast Company’s “Innovation Uncensored” conference, Drexler said: “Look at the car industry; it’s a tragedy in America. Who is designing the cars? Steve’s dream before he died was to design an iCar.”

Drexler went on to say how the innovator liked to rethink ways of designing yachts, staircases and even the medical equipment he came across while in hospital.

Jobs never got beyond the conceptual stage of an iCar – though the possibility of one has been talked about in the past - but Drexler did hint at one product that Jobs aspired to create as being far more of a reality.

“You know, Apple had 10 products,” said Drexler. “The living room they’re dealing with at some point in the near future.”

Living room hey? An Apple iTV perhaps?

Could an Apple iCar be down the road?

What do you make of the concept of an iCar? Let us know your thoughts.