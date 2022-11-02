Ring's first car alarm could be just around the corner

(Pocket-lint) - The Ring car alarm that was announced two years ago could be getting ready for release, although the company isn't confirming any dates just yet.

When Amazon first announced the car alarm back in September of 2020 it didn't say much about when it would be available. It did confirm that it would cost $59.99, although it's possible that price could now have changed thanks to inflation.

Two years later, Ring has now added an image of the device to the latest Ring Android app while also giving the FCC the heads-up about the product earlier this week. That would suggest that the product is now closer than ever to shipping, but we will need to wait for official confirmation before we can get too excited.

As for the product, it looks like a promising one for a number of reasons. It's already been confirmed as a little device that will connect to a car's OBD-II port and then connect to the internet using Amazon Sidewalk, a low-power mesh system made possible by all those Amazon Echo devices that are in people's homes.

In terms of features, users will receive notifications should something like a bump be detected and there will also be the option to remotely trigger a siren, too.

Considering most cars already have alarms built in, it's the notifications that make the Ring car alarm compelling. We can also expect more features to be part of the thing by the time it ships, but again, we'll need to wait for an announcement to be sure.

