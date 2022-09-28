(Pocket-lint) - Amazon has announced a second-generation Echo Auto that's been completely redesigned to be easier to mount in your car.

It is a lot slimmer than the original device and comes with a new adhesive mount so you can place it anywhere.

There are now five microphones built-in, so it will better hear your commands over road noise, the air conditioner, or music.

Naturally, it uses the same Alexa system as before although that's also been tweaked with new in-car features. You can get roadside assistance using just your voice, for example.

Just say, "Alexa, call roadside assistance," and it'll contact an Amazon agent to request help on your behalf.

Of course, you will need an online connection in your vehicle for it to work, generally by connecting it to your phone. However, once connected, you can use it to control your smart home devices, play music instantly and all the other fun features you normally get on an Alexa device.

Amazon's new Echo Auto device will cost $54.99 in the US and is available to pre-order from today. It'll ship next month.

Also announced during Amazon's September event is the Kindle Scribe, which is the company's first device that comes with a stylus and can be written on. You can read about it here.

Writing by Rik Henderson.