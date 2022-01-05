(Pocket-lint) - During CES 2022, Amazon announced that its "Fire TV for auto" platform is coming to more cars this year.

Late last year, Stellantis became the first automaker to use Fire TV as an in-car entertainment system. It's integrated into the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer. Now, Amazon has announced Fire TV for auto will be available on the Jeep Grand Cherokee and Chrysler Pacifica. It will also come built-in on the 2022 models of the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Navigator.

Each automaker can customise their Fire TV for auto experience, too.

"Fire TV has the expertise to build integrations with each car company and integrate with audio systems and comfort controls that tailor to brand and customer needs. So for Ford, Jeep, Chrysler, Lincoln, and others, you will see a range of unique features delivered to customers", Amazon said.

Fire TV for auto is an infotainment experience that offers hands-free Alexa, allowing you to - for instance - play content by speaking commands.

Imagine there are multiple screens in your car, you can easily play a movie for kids to watch in the back. Fire TV for auto even lets rear passengers watch individual content on each display and listen either through Bluetooth, wired headphones, or the car's speakers.

In the US, over a million TV shows and movies (including from Prime Video) are available. Amazon has even enabled personalised profiles. It's also worth noting that if cellular signals aren't strong enough where you're traveling, Fire TV for auto supports downloads for offline viewing.

But perhaps the best part is you can end a movie in your car and then go inside your home and pick-up where you left off.

Another neat trick: If you have a Ring video doorbell at home, you can ask "Alexa, show me the front door" and see the video feed from your car.